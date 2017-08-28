App aims to herald sea change in maritime management

A Glasgow-based recruitment firm has teamed up with a Singapore software developer to launch an app that aims to make life easier for mariners.

Clyde Marine Recruitment (CMR) said the system, dubbed my-ankaa, has been designed to improve the way in which seafarers manage the wide range of certificates they need when setting sail.

Developed with Singapore-based ServiceDott, my-ankaa enables mariners to securely file and access their certificates and documents in a digital vault, allowing them to maintain accurate sea-service records, receive alerts when documents need to be renewed and keep their CVs up to date.

CMR managing director Ian Livingstone said: “There are over one million seafarers located around the world. Working so closely with the marine industry provided first-hand experience of the challenges that they and their companies face on a daily basis.

“The idea for the app was born out of the recognition that there was no platform that provided a full service management system that would also allow mariners to apply for jobs, update certificates, communicate with others and be ready for the digital future.”

We worked closely with CMR to deliver a concept that was simple to navigate Suresh Kalpathy

Through their Ankaa joint venture, CMR and ServiceDott have invested about £400,000 in the app, and are planning an update that will also enable mariners to search and apply for jobs and identify training centres.

ServiceDott director Suresh Kalpathy said: “The key objective for my-ankaa was to create a unique system which would positively transform the way mariners managed their documentation.

“We worked closely with CMR to deliver a concept that was simple to navigate, effective and enabled easy interaction between employer and employee. The resulting app and portal delivers on all these levels.”

