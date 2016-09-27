Accelerator launches to tackle public sector challenges

Nine small firms have been selected to take part in an Edinburgh-based initiative aimed at delivering innovative solutions to a range of public sector challenges.

Housed at the CodeBase technology incubator, the CivTech Accelerator has been launched by Derek Mackay cabinet secretary for finance and the constitution.

More than 80 applications were received for places on the scheme, and the chosen nine will embark on a three-month programme of product and business development to help hone their abilities to run a business with public sector clients.

Here is a list of the challenges those taking part in the CivTech Accelerator will be faced with:

Improving air quality in urban areas: Software developer Node on the Edge aims to produce a customisable workflow to increase the speed at which data is processed.

Flood forecasting: RiverTrack, a software and design firm, has a goal to make up-to-date flood information more easily accessible.

Health and social care data: Symphonic Software has developed a system to control how complex data can be shared securely and safely.

Making data more accessible: Wallscope aims to improve the search, discovery and exploration of data held by NHS National Services Scotland.

Promoting tourist destinations along the A9: Learn to Love Digital will create a Highland Discovery app with Scottish stories, music and songs.

Designing smart roads: xDesign’s goal is to build a road integrity monitoring system that can “detect potholes before they happen”.

Cyber security: Wallet.Services’ proposal is for an “inter-organisational trust platform”, enabled by blockchain technology.

Cyber education: Diddo will focus on a product that will improve users’ ability to secure their public information.

Homelessness challenge: Fundraising service StreetChange will enable its members to raise finance for basic needs that could have a substantial effect on their lives.

The CivTech pilot is the brainchild of Alexander Holt, head of digital communities within the Scottish Government’s digital directorate.

