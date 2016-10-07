Aberdeen student named top young software engineer

A student from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University has been named young software engineer of the year at an industry conference.

Stuart Whitehead won the £2,500 prize from IT multinational Sopra Steria at the annual ScotSoft event, organised by digital industries trade body ScotlandIS, for a project developing a software platform for internet of things (IoT) applications.

The second-place prize – worth £2,000 from BCS, the chartered institute for IT – was won by Andreea Lutec from the University of Glasgow for her work focusing on real-time robot camera controls, while Ana Ciocarlan from the University of Aberdeen secured third place and a £1,500 cheque from sponsor Edge Testing for her project to monitor colorectal cancer.

The Leidos software engineering project award, worth £1,500, went to Graeme Sutters from the University of Strathclyde, who developed a smart travel app.

Now in their 27th year, the young software engineer awards are given to the best undergraduate projects, drawn from across all those studying computing science and software engineering in Scotland. Each university submits the best final-year undergraduate software engineering project from amongst their students.

The awards are organised by ScotlandIS and were presented at last night’s ScotSoft dinner at Edinburgh International Conference Centre in front of more than 50 guests from across the industry.

