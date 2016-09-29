Search

Aberdeen IT firms tie the knot

Neil Christie is the managing director at Converged. Picture: Contributed

Aberdeen-based Converged Communication Solutions has acquired a Granite City peer in a six-figure deal that marks its first since being founded 11 years ago.

Converged said the acquisition of IT provider Century Business Systems (CBS) would strengthen its service offering following a period of investment that has seen the company expand its connectivity network. The deal has been valued at about £500,000.

CBS was established in 1999 by Brian Watt and Kevin Sinclair and supplies computer hardware, software and technical support to a range of businesses throughout north-east Scotland. The firm’s entire team will transfer to Converged and relocate to its offices, taking the combined workforce to almost 30.

Neil Christie, managing director at Converged, said: "This is a notable move for Converged. To date, we have grown and expanded naturally, so our first acquisition is a major step.

"Brian and Kevin, supported by a talented team, have built a very strong business in Century Business Systems; its integration into Converged will enrich the service that we offer to clients."

He added: "Converged is in a very strong position following the major investments we have made over the past 18 months."

