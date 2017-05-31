A million reasons for fashion app Mallzee to celebrate

Mallzee, the Edinburgh-based fashion shopping app, is celebrating its millionth download.

Founded in early 2013, Mallzee – which has been described as the Tinder for fashion – brings together hundreds of high street retailers making it easier for shoppers to find, compare, save and buy clothes, shoes and accessories.

Founder and chief executive Cally Russell said: “One million people downloading Mallzee – it’s a huge number.”

He added: “It’s 100 times the population of my hometown of Dunoon. One million downloads confirms that we’re without a doubt the top downloaded multi-retailer shopping app in the UK.”

Mallzee has, to date, raised some £3.1 million from a variety of investors including the Royal Mail Group and technology entrepreneurs including Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams.

Russell was named by Forbes in its inaugural “30 Under 30” guide, recognised for his contribution to retail and e-commerce.

