Team Challenge partners up with global peer Catalyst

Fife team-building business Team Challenge Company is poised to grab a bigger slice of the UK’s corporate events market following a partnership with international organisation Catalyst Global.

Catalyst, which operates in 89 countries, designs and develops a range of products in the corporate team-building market. Team Challenge Company has been given exclusive rights to sell and distribute them in Scotland, as well as the rights to the English market.

Gerard Crowley, co-director of Dunfermline-based Team Challenge Company, whose client base includes BP, KPMG and Standard Life Investments, said: “This partnership gives our UK clients access to the world’s largest portfolio of team-building activities. Catalyst Global is one of the most respected organisations within the industry.”

Guy Baker, chief executive of Catalyst Global, added: “We are pleased to have such a well-respected and enthusiastic team representing our products in the UK.”

