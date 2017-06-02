Tax credit firm Jumpstart sets up shop in Birmingham

Jumpstart, the Edinburgh-headquartered R&D tax relief specialist, has extended its reach by opening an office in the West Midlands.

The launch of the Birmingham base follows the appointment of Wendy Smith as business development manager for the region.

She will be responsible for engaging with 100 local firms in the first year, building a network of professional intermediaries.

“The West Midlands is rich in manufacturing expertise, especially across automotive, aerospace and rail, making it a natural fit for the next part of our expansion,” Smith said.

“If the region was as effective at claiming its R&D tax relief as its counterparts in London and the south-east, we estimate it could be between £47 milion and £64m per year better off. That’s a lot of cash for reinvestment in new equipment, plant and jobs.”

