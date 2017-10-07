Tartan brand Prickly Thistle targets £500k funding to build Black Isle mill

A tartan-weaving enterprise taking shape on the Black Isle has launched a six-figure crowdfunding campaign as it looks to return the trade to the Highlands.

Prickly Thistle was founded two years ago by Clare Campbell, who gave up a career in accountancy to do so. The brand’s clients include high-net-worth individuals around the world, as well as Scottish firms such as Skyscanner, Tomatin Distillery and Belladrum Estate.

Campbell decided to build her own mill and has already bought a farm steading suitable for conversion, having received pre-planning approval for the project. The “Build the Mill” Kickstarter campaign aims to raise £500,000 to convert and fit out the mill building, and runs from Saturday for two months.

Campbell said: “We are creating a premium brand for Scotland that will be on a par with the famous European designers, such as Hermes, LVMH and Chanel.”