Students gather in Edinburgh to tackle social issues

More than 100 entrepreneurial students are gathering in Edinburgh to help tackle a range of social issues such as fuel poverty and gender equality.

Hosted by the University of Edinburgh Business School, the #makeyourmark event – which runs until Thursday – will see teams of undergraduates take part in workshops and receive mentoring as they develop their business ideas.

Each team will present their solutions to a panel of judges for the chance to secure work experience with some of the country’s social enterprises.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “As part of our ten-year approach to strengthening the sector, we want to encourage the social entrepreneurs of the future. Scotland’s universities and colleges are absolutely central to that ambition.”

As well as a keynote speech from Wood Group chairman Ian Marchant, the event will feature a panel discussion with Alastair Davis, chief executive of Social Investment Scotland, Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn, Debra Riddell of Breadshare and Liz Turner, head of corporate responsibility at BT Scotland.

Wendy Loretto, dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing what ideas our students come up with. I’ve no doubt that some if not all of these ideas will have some practical benefit for Scotland’s business and social enterprise community.”

