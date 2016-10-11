Student scholarship programme opens for applications

Entrepreneurial Scotland’s Saltire Scholar Internship programme, which enables students from Scottish universities to work with top organisations with a view to creating the next generation of business leaders for Scotland, has opened for applications.

Glasgow-based premium spirits giant Edrington said it has hosted 28 scholars across its sites in Scotland and in New York. In 2013 it launched its own graduate programme, which four Saltire Scholars have completed, securing full-time jobs at the firm that is home to brands including The Famous Grouse, The Macallan and Cutty Sark.

Scott McCroskie, managing director for The Macallan, said: “Edrington is committed to developing the next generation of leaders who will continue to grow and nurture our brands. We have benefited from the enthusiasm and passion of Saltire Scholars and we actively engage with Saltire alumni when recruiting for our graduate programme as well as other roles. We look forward to welcoming more Saltire Scholars in 2017!”

Sandy Kennedy, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “Our Saltire Scholar programme is not only about developing individuals at the time of their internships but providing a platform to ignite young people’s ambitions. Our alumni provide a pool of talented emerging leaders that are part of the Entrepreneurial Scotland network and support Scotland in becoming the most entrepreneurial society in the world.”

The Saltire scheme is fully funded, and open to undergraduate students in the second-last year of their course. Its cohort for 2016 was its largest to date with 142 students taking part, representing 16 of Scotland’s 19 universities.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

