Strong start for Citibase’s Strathclyde business hub

Strathclyde’s economy has been boosted by a doubling in size of Citibase’s small business incubator hub within ten months of its opening, the company has said.

Amid robust demand, the Citibase Strathclyde Business Park near Bellshill is expanding on to a first floor being refurbished to provide more space as a base for entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses.

Centre manager Euan Stuart said the strong demand for flexible contract and fully serviced office space had given it the “confidence to significantly expand to meet the demand”.

He added: “By offering a welcoming and hassle-free home to over 100 extra entrepreneurs and businesses, it will also greatly benefit other established firms in the locality and the area’s economy”.

The company said client growth had also been fuelled by the park being in the “golden triangle” of the M8, M74 and M80.

