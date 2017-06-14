Stewart Brewing and Heriot-Watt unite in common cause

A new beer, Common Ancestor, is being launched as a collaboration between Midlothian craft brewer Stewart Brewing and Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University.

The beer has been created by four Masters students at the university’s International Centre for Brewing and Distilling and is part of the annual Natural Selection Brewing Project, now in its seventh year.

Common Ancestor will launch at a special event on 29 June at the OX184 bar in Edinburgh.

Jo Stewart, co-founder of Stewart Brewing, said: “We’re proud to be part of this collaborative project and offer our facilities for brewers of the future to produce a brand new Scottish craft beer.”

