Springfield Properties lays out plans for 3,700 homes

Housebuilder Springfield Properties said it has received approval to build more than 1,700 new homes at 13 sites across Scotland, and is seeking planning permission for a further 2,000 properties.

The company, based in Elgin and Larbert, said the approved homes altogether cover an area equivalent to 175 football pitches, and each between one and five bedrooms. More than a quarter of the 1,700 homes are set to be affordable housing, and 265 of the 1,000-plus homes at the largest development, Bertha Park in Perth, are to be in this bracket.

Tom Leggeat, managing director of affordable-homes specialist Springfield Partnerships, said that Scotland needs 12,000 properties of this type a year to meet current demand. “At Springfield, we are actively procuring land and establishing relationships with various housing associations and councils to help address this need,” he said.

READ MORE: Springfield builds 14% rise in annual turnover

Regarding the planned 2,000 homes, plots range from a 17-home development to a 870-property development south of Elgin. Springfield Properties chairman Sandy Adam said: “Conditions in the Scottish construction and housing sectors are good at present, with demand for high-quality affordable family homes continuing to increase.”

He added that the firm, which in 2014 took over housebuilder Redrow’s Scottish developments, is investing “considerably” in its developments. “We continue to explore other opportunities that will allow us to create new villages, like the ones in Perth, Dundee and Elgin, from scratch,” he added.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook