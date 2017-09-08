Spotless boss cleans up with Ace Recycling takeover

Cleaning entrepreneur Roger Green has purchased the commercial and industrial division of Alloa-based Ace Recycling Group CIC in a deal that secures the business and more than a dozen staff.

Under the agreement, Ace Recycling will merge with Green’s Musselburgh-based commercial cleaning company Spotless and its sister brand Brightwaste and each operation will continue to trade under its own name “for the foreseeable future”.

• READ MORE: Companies news

Malcolm Mcardle, Ace’s managing director, will continue to head up the business from its depot at The Whins in Alloa.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He said: “It’s unfortunate that due to circumstances outwith our control Ace was forced into administration. Roger’s purchase of the commercial and industrial division of the business has meant we have retained all 13 of our staff and we will continue to operate from our depot in Alloa.”

• READ MORE: Service launched to boost city office recycling rates

Green added: “The acquisition of Ace is a very exciting development as it expands our offering to the market. It is an exciting time for the waste industry.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook