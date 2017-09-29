Spirits group William Grant cheers annual numbers

William Grant & Sons has reported another year of "strong growth", driven by key brands such as Glenfiddich and Hendrick’s gin.

The spirits giant booked profit growth to £222.1 million after tax for the year ended 31 December 2016. Key results, which benefited "significantly" from foreign exchange gains, included group turnover of just over £1 billion.

The firm said turnover was driven by strong volume and value growth of core brands, coming against a backdrop of "political and economic uncertainty".

Strong growth at Glenfiddich was attributed to the brand attracting "the next generation of premium whisky drinkers" through the release of high­ profile expressions.

In addition, Hendrick’s Gin continued to lead the "super-premium" gin category in 2016 engaging a broader audience.

Simon Hunt, William Grant & Sons chief executive, said: "Our growth continues to be driven by our talented team’s passion for building brands the right way for the long term. The consistent investment in our brands, in markets and in future proofing our operational infrastructure, provides a solid platform to continue our growth."