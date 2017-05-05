Spending on R&D to rise as factories look to future

Manufacturers with operations in Scotland are ­planning to spend more developing new products and services, a report by professional services firm KPMG suggests.

KPMG’s Rethink Manufacturing report says more than four-fifths (84 per cent) of manufacturers operating in the country say innovation is vital, with half of those ­surveyed ­saying they expect to increase R&D spend over the next three years.

• READ MORE: UK factory output hits highest level in three years

Nearly one third (31 per cent) of manufacturers ­cited investment in new technology as one of the top three factors that would help boost productivity in Scotland.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Nearly half (47 per cent) said they are already investing in the “internet of things” – the ability to ­connect everyday devices via the internet.

Artificial intelligence and advanced robotics are also high on the agenda.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

James Kergon, partner and head of industrial manufacturing for KPMG in Scotland, said: “Manufacturing businesses with operations in Scotland recognise the importance of innovation.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook