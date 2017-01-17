Social beer brand gets funding injection

Brewgooder, the not-for-profit craft beer brand, is looking to get into more pubs and off licences after benefiting from a new funding package.

The social enterprise said it was making "major in-roads" into the off and on trade markets aided by a £70,000 funding deal from Scottish Edge.

Brewgooder, which is aiming to provide one million people globally with clean drinking water, announced a major deal with supermarket giant Asda last October leading to the product being listed in 230 stores across the UK. It has also agreed a nationwide on-trade distribution deal with Matthew Clarke, helping it secure access to thousands of bars and restaurants.

Alan Mahon, co-founder, said: "2017 is already looking like a milestone year for Brewgooder as we see both businesses and consumers buy into our social mission with passion.

"The on-trade market presents a huge opportunity for us. The craft beer industry is on the up and giving people the opportunity to enjoy a great tasting product, while helping others is a powerful combination."

The beer is brewed in partnership with Brewdog at its Ellon brewery, at zero margin. All profits are donated to the Brewgooder Foundation whose trustees are made up of Brewgooder founders Mahon and Josh Littlejohn, alongside BrewDog founders James Watt and Martin Dickie and supported by philanthropic partner, the Hunter Foundation.

