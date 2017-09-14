Small firms urged to tap into funding for young workers

Small and micro-sized businesses are being urged to apply for Scottish Government funding aimed at helping them attract and develop young employees.

The funding, worth £200,000, for the Investors in Young People (IIYP) accreditation will help support scores of small enterprises over the next six months and will be rolled out by Re:markable – formerly Investors in People Scotland.

Peter Russian, chief executive of Re:markable, said: “Funding like this is crucial in helping us support Scotland’s economy and small business sector, especially helping to tackle the challenges of an ageing workforce.

“Since we launched IIYP three years ago we have provided guidance to over 650 organisations, with 400 of these gaining IIYP accreditation.

“Next year will see Scotland celebrate its Year of Young People so the support we can offer to SME and micro companies over the next six months means the future looks very positive for Scotland’s young workforce.”

Jamie Hepburn MSP, minister for employability and training, joined Linda Urquhart, chair of Re:markable, at ASC Limited in Edinburgh yesterday to announce the funding.

The scaffolding contractor has benefited from previous IIYP funding and works to improve the prospects of young people through an apprenticeship scheme.

