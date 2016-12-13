SLI nets Aberdeen Asset's Archie Struthers as investment head

Standard Life Investments (SLI) has named Archie Struthers as its new head of investments.

Earlier this year it emerged that Struthers was leaving Aberdeen Asset Management where he has been global head of investment solutions. He is due to join SLI on 9 January.

Struthers will report to Rod Paris, chief investment officer, with responsibility for a number of areas including investment governance. He will assume the responsibilities of Bill Lambert, head of investment process, who is retiring in March after 13 years at SLI and 27 years in the investment industry.

Paris said: "Archie has a blend of direct investment experience and client relationship management, across geographies, asset classes and investment channels which will equip him well for this broad investment management leadership role.

"His expertise from working in a multi-asset solutions role over the past 15 years is also an ideal fit for Standard Life Investments."

He added: "I would like to thank Bill for his leadership and guidance in this important area of our business and for his significant contribution to Standard Life Investments, where he has played a major role helping to build a robust governance and investment management framework. I wish him a very long and happy retirement."

