Six Scots firms scoop Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Six Scottish companies have been honoured in this year’s Queen’s Awards for Excellence, it was announced today.

City Legacy Homes – the consortium of Glasgow housebuilders CCG, Cruden, Mactaggart & Mickel and WH Malcolm that was behind the 2014 Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village – scooped an award in the sustainable development category, as did CMS Window Systems of Cumbernauld.

• READ MORE: Queen’s Awards highlight success of 13 Scottish firms

City Legacy director John Gallacher said: “The Village has won many awards in the past, but this one is extra-special. To be given a Queen’s Award for Enterprise is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the wonderful journey that The Village has taken us on here at City Legacy. It really is the icing on the cake.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Clyde Space, the developer of miniature satellites, picked up an innovation award, while fellow Glasgow firms ClinTec International and M Squared Lasers were honoured in the international trade category alongside Glencairn Crystal of East Kilbride, which has now won three Queen’s Awards.

Glencairn managing director Paul Davidson said: “We are delighted to be awarded such an incredible and highly esteemed award once again.”

UK business secretary Greg Clark said: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise highlights everything that’s great about UK business today.

“We have some of the best entrepreneurs and innovative minds in the world who are at the heart of small start-ups providing excellent customer service to larger businesses developing global solutions. Over one million new businesses have been created since 2010, all playing a vital role in creating jobs and driving growth across the UK.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook