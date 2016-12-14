Six-figure funding helps Fife tech firm to expand

A St Andrews technology firm that develops card entry systems and membership cards for the events sector has moved to new premises to support its long-term growth plans.

Scotcomms Technology Group’s (STG) relocation to a new purpose-built 4,000 square feet site has been backed with a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland.

The firm’s growth plan has already seen it update its Android and cloud platforms to the latest technology, enabling it to take on new clients and fulfill larger contracts in the UK and overseas.

STG director Randal McLister said: "The loan from Bank of Scotland has given us a great opportunity to expand our business. We recently signed a contract with Royal and Ancient Golf Club to provide our membership card scheme to future Open Championships."

Grant Fraser, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: "We are committed to supporting technology firms like Scotcomms Technology Group as they realise their growth ambitions."

