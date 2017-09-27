Sharkey builds portfolio with Dundee and St Andrews projects

Sharkey, the Edinburgh-based firm that specialises in fit-outs and refurbishments, is continuing to build its credentials in the hotels and leisure sector.

The company has just announced the second phase of its development project in the Lower Dens area of Dundee, along with further development at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

• READ MORE: Companies news

In Dundee, Sharkey is embarking on the £22 million conversion of the Baxter Brothers & Co 1869 Jute Mill into the 102-room Indigo Hotel – along with the adjoining 85-unit Staybridge Suites, in partnership with developer Percor Capital and operator Focus Hotels Management.

And in St Andrews, it has commenced the new-build development of the leisure facility complete with swimming pool extension at the Old Course Hotel for Kohler, having already completed the refurbishment of 147 rooms and a new 100-plus car park facility in time for this year’s European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from 5 to 8 October.

• READ MORE: Fit-out firm Sharkey on a high with project wins

Sharkey managing director Billy Harrison said: “The hotel and leisure sector has become a real niche for Sharkey over the last few years and we are now regularly working on fast-track refurbishments and new build developments like those in Dundee and St Andrews alongside a range of UK and international developers and operators.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook