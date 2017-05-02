Shares returns to Edinburgh with investor gathering

Investors will have the chance to grill bosses from seven listed companies at an event being held in Edinburgh later this month.

The free investor evening, organised by Shares Magazine, will feature Kiran Morzaria, chief executive of lithium and “rare earth” minerals investor Cadence; Maurice Mason, vice-president of corporate development at southern Africa-focused Caledonia Mining Corporation; and Neil Campbell, chief executive of medical technology group Inspiration Healthcare.

They will be joined by Peter Harris, chief financial officer of communications firm Next 15; Dave Mutton, chief operating officer of PrimaryBid, an investment platform focused on Aim-quoted companies; Paul Welch, chief executive of oil explorer and producer SDX Energy; and Michael Masterman, chairman of tungsten miner W Resources.

The event, which follows a Shares gathering in February that included Ed Molyneux, chief executive of Edinburgh accounting software specialist FreeAgent, is being held on 15 May at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Royal Mile, with company presentations to be followed by a drinks reception.

