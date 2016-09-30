Shaf Rasul teams up with uni spin-out to expand property tool

The property investment venture founded by Scots entrepreneur and online Dragon Shaf Rasul has teamed up with an Edinburgh University spin-out to create a new commercial property tool.

The "ground-breaking" system promises to significantly reduce administrative burdens and harness faster transactions for property agents.

SRA Ventures, which is owned by Rasul, has teamed up with spin-out Apply.Property, whose residential property software is already helping property agents convert enquiries to viewings and viewings to offers.

To date, the team behind it has received £150,000 seed stage funding from three angel investors, while the company is now valued at about £2 million.

Apply.Property allows agents to offer prospective property buyers and tenants the ability to easily book viewings online 24/7. SRA Ventures said it believed there was now "huge potential" for a new version tailored specifically to the commercial property market.

Apply.Property was founded earlier this year by Edinburgh University students Sam Zawadzki and Bilal Khan, with Rasul mentoring and providing early-stage fundraising advice after meeting Zawadzki at a guest lecture.

Rasul said: "From our first meeting, I was immediately struck by the in-depth knowledge and ability that Sam and Bilal displayed. It was clear that they could offer something new and interesting to the market, and that their own ambitions might be realised through the right guidance.

"We now firmly believe that the exceptional potential of their residential software can be adapted and utilised for wide benefits in commercial property."

