Seedrs unveils fresh boost to crowdfunding trading

Seedrs, the equity crowdfunding platform backed by star asset manager Neil Woodford, today announced a ground-breaking move for the sector with the launch this summer of a secondary market.

Until now, shares that the public have bought at very early stage crowdfunding of nascent entrepreneurial businesses have been difficult to trade before they exit via a flotation or sale of the business.

“The long-term nature of this asset class means the vast majority remain illiquid for some time,” said Seedrs, which has seen tennis star Sir Andy Murray make a string of investments in start-up firms via its platform.

“The Seedrs secondary market seeks to change that. It will allow investors the opportunity to sell shares in companies they’ve invested in via Seedrs to other investors,” the group added.

It will also give investors in Seedrs-funded companies the opportunity to increase their stakes. The group said today that the market will be “open for trading” for one week on the first Tuesday each month known as “Trading Tuesdays”.

