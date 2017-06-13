Seedrs hails ‘successful’ debut for secondary market

Crowdfunding platform Seedrs, which counts Sir Andy Murray among its backers, has closed the window on its inaugural round of secondary trades.

The move, designed to boost liquidity in early-stage firms by enabling investors to buy and sell shares rather than hope for a flotation or takeover, saw one shareholder offload shares in an unnamed e-commerce business for £95 each, having bought them in 2013 for £10 a piece.

• READ MORE: Seedrs unveils fresh boost to crowdfunding trading

Seedrs chief investment officer Thomas Davies said: “Secondary markets are challenging to operate successfully, and we are very conscious of our obligation to provide our investors the best experience we can but we are obviously delighted with the success of our first trading window and we will continue to observe behaviour and make improvements as we approach our next window in July.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

About 140 lots of shares were put up for sale this month, and Seedrs said it has received more than 275 requests to sell when the next trading window opens on 4 July.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook