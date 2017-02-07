Scottish golf clothing brand scores hole in £1 million

Royal & Awesome, the golf clothing brand, has cracked the £1 million turnover mark as it prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The Edinburgh-based label, which was launched in April 2012 by the team behind the Morphsuits brand, said 60 per cent of its sales are now made in the US, with a significant contribution coming via online giant Amazon. Some 35 per cent of revenues derive from the UK and the remaining 5 per cent from Australia.

The brand was launched by Graeme Smeaton, in partnership with Morphsuits’ founders Gregor Lawson and Ali and Fraser Smeaton.

Royal & Awesome shares Morphsuits’ e-commerce and fulfilment systems but also has its own dedicated team working on the business.

Smeaton said: “Golf is a game that’s played throughout the world, so we knew the potential to become a global brand. People buy our trousers, shorts and plus-twos to wear at charity games, stag parties and lads’ annual outings.”

