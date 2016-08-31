Scottish business wire: Tesco Bank | Weatherbys | ECS | PRG

The main breaking business stories of the day plus recent investments and grants achieved by Scottish firms.

This feature is brought to you by The Scotsman and Young Company Finance.

Tesco Bank jobs at risk under Edinburgh office move

Tesco Bank is to close its offices next to Edinburgh’s Haymarket railway station in a move that will affect 600 employees. The lender, owned by the UK’s biggest supermarket, said all its head office functions were being transferred to its headquarters at the city’s South Gyle business park. But the move will see about 250 customer service roles in Edinburgh switched to the bank’s existing centres in Glasgow and Newcastle. Tesco Bank, led by chief executive Benny Higgins, currently employs about 600 staff at Haymarket, with a further 1,300 at South Gyle.

Private bank Weatherbys eyes expansion in Scotland

Private bank Weatherbys is planning to expand its Scottish presence on the back of increased levels of business it is seeing following the Brexit vote. The move by the bank, which caters for clients with a net worth of £3 million or an annual income of over £300,000, comes just weeks after it opened a new office in Edinburgh. Duncan Gourlay, the former Barclays Wealth private banker who heads up Weatherbys’ Scottish operation, said there had been a “flurry of interest” following the Brexit vote from overseas buyers looking to invest in Scotland.

Glasgow IT outfit ECS acquires London consultancy

Glasgow-headquartered IT services firm ECS is today acquiring a London tech consultancy as it aims to grow turnover for this part of its business to more than £5 million. The firm is buying Forest Technologies, which specialises in implementing large-scale projects concerning “DevOps”, a combination of development and operations aimed at helping large, traditional firms with their digital-transformation initiatives by delivering improved flexibility, agility and innovation.

Recruitment firm PRG changes hands in pre-pack deal

Scottish recruitment firm PRG has been sold in a pre-pack deal after falling into administration. The company, founded in 2002 by chief executive Steve McCutcheon, has been bought by Colesco Consulting, a newly registered business headed by former PRG executives Margaret Richmond and Lynne Macdonald. The sale was handled by Paul Dounis and Adrian Allen of RSM Restructuring Advisory, who were appointed joint administrators of PRG last month.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

RECENT INVESTMENTS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Cognitive Geology, Edinburgh

Industry: oil & gas

Amount of investment: £340,000

Investors: Scottish Enterprise and private investors

Company: Ecometrica, Edinburgh

Industry: environmental technology

Amount of investment: £622,000

Investors: Clydesdale Bank

Company: My1Login, Glasgow

Industry: security software

Amount of investment: £1,300,000

Investors: Equity Gap, SIB, Par Equity,

Company: Flexiworkforce, Glasgow

Industry: business services

Amount of investment: £113,000

Investors: Kelvin Capital

Company: pureLiFI, Edinburgh

Industry: opto-electronics

Amount of investment: £5,054,000

Investors: Temasek, existing investors

Company: Nodthera, Edinburgh

Industry: drug discovery

Amount of investment: £2,000,000

Investors: Epidarex Capital

Company: TVSquared, Edinburgh

Industry: data analytics

Amount of investment: £2,012,000

Investors: West Coast Capital

GRANT AWARDS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Ingenico (UK), Glasgow

Type of grant: research and development

Grant awarded: £498,000

Company: ESS Technology, Glasgow

Type of grant: SE Smart Development (Scottish Enterprise)

Grant awarded: £600,000

Company: Farrpoint Assure, Edinburgh

Type of grant: SE Smart Feasability

Grant awarded: £100, 000

Getting to Equity – YCF Annual Conference 2016

Each year YCF’s annual conference takes a broad theme that gives a variety of speakers the opportunity to set out their own knowledge or experience in different ways. There will be talks by industry professionals –investors, analysts, business advisers – interspersed with presentations by entrepreneurs from early stage high growth companies.

Equity investment is not the best sort of funding for every company. However, for those which will need early stage equity to help grow their business – maybe to prove a concept, build a prototype, or carry out trials – there can be a‘catch-22’ to securing the first round of investment; equity investors often look for a level of product development or market traction which require funding to demonstrate.

This year’s conference will examine this conundrum, with speakers from organisations which provide funding by way of competitions and grants, from equity investors who understand the problem and can describe what they expect from applicants for finance, and from some young company entrepreneurs who have made their way through this difficulty in one way or another.

Industry speakers

Chair: Evelyn McDonald, CEO, Scottish EDGE

John Mathers, CEO, Design Council; Camille Moran, EU funding, Horizon 2020 SME Instrument; Isobel Brown, Head of Commercial Development Scotland, StartUp Loan Company; Mette Kirstine Agger, Managing Partner, Lundbeckfond Ventures

Entrepreneur presenters

David Bunton, Biopta; Trace Ward, Ergon Equine; Ed Molyneux, FreeAgent; Brian Butchart, Sirakoss

The conference will include four sessions, starting with registration at 9am and closing at approximately 4:30pm, with plenty of networking time at the breaks. If you are not a YCF subscriber but are thinking for coming to the conference, please contact sales@ycf.co.uk for further details.