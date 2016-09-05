Scottish business wire: Sports Direct | Craneware | Rates

The main breaking business stories of the day plus recent investments and grants achieved by Scottish firms.

Sports Direct offers to pay above national minimum wage

Sports Direct said it will offer casual staff the option of guaranteed hours instead of zero-hours contracts and ensure all warehouse staff are paid above the national minimum wage following a review into working practices at the retailer. A report conducted by professional services firm RPC found “serious shortcomings” at the company’s warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, which Sports Direct’s board “deeply regrets and apologises for”.

Craneware ‘stronger than ever’ as profits rise 10%

Healthcare software specialist Craneware today said it was in a “stronger position than ever” as it unveiled a 10 per cent rise in annual profits. The Edinburgh-based firm, which develops billing software for the US hospitals sector, posted a pre-tax profit of $13.9 million (£10.4m) for the 12 months to the end of June, up from $12.5m a year earlier, on revenues 11 per cent higher at $49.8m.

Business leaders unite in call to reverse rates rise

Scottish business leaders have joined forces to call for a reversal of a doubling of a tax that is expected to cost firms more than £60 million this year. In April, the Scottish Government increased the business rates supplement for large businesses from 1.3p to 2.6p in the pound in a move described by ministers as a “modest increase” aimed at helping relieve the burden for smaller firms. Thirteen of Scotland’s leading business organisations have now written a joint letter to Derek Mackay, cabinet secretary for finance and the constitution, urging a reversal of the decision.

Martin Flanagan: Services sector rides to the rescue

“For Britain, manufacturing is important; construction, too, but to a somewhat lesser extent; and a better employment picture than much of Europe also helps sentiment,” says Martin Flanagan. “But to really gauge how we are doing economically, for more than a generation now it has been a question of looking at the linchpin services sector.”

RECENT INVESTMENTS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Cognitive Geology, Edinburgh

Industry: oil & gas

Amount of investment: £340,000

Investors: Scottish Enterprise and private investors

Company: Ecometrica, Edinburgh

Industry: environmental technology

Amount of investment: £622,000

Investors: Clydesdale Bank

Company: My1Login, Glasgow

Industry: security software

Amount of investment: £1,300,000

Investors: Equity Gap, SIB, Par Equity,

Company: Flexiworkforce, Glasgow

Industry: business services

Amount of investment: £113,000

Investors: Kelvin Capital

Company: pureLiFI, Edinburgh

Industry: opto-electronics

Amount of investment: £5,054,000

Investors: Temasek, existing investors

Company: Nodthera, Edinburgh

Industry: drug discovery

Amount of investment: £2,000,000

Investors: Epidarex Capital

Company: TVSquared, Edinburgh

Industry: data analytics

Amount of investment: £2,012,000

Investors: West Coast Capital

GRANT AWARDS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Ingenico (UK), Glasgow

Type of grant: research and development

Grant awarded: £498,000

Company: ESS Technology, Glasgow

Type of grant: SE Smart Development (Scottish Enterprise)

Grant awarded: £600,000

Company: Farrpoint Assure, Edinburgh

Type of grant: SE Smart Feasability

Grant awarded: £100, 000

