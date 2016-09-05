Scottish business wire: Rates | Services | Car sales

The main breaking business stories of the day plus recent investments and grants achieved by Scottish firms.
This feature is brought to you by The Scotsman and Young Company Finance.
Business leaders unite in call to reverse rates rise
Scottish business leaders have joined forces to call for a reversal of a doubling of a tax that is expected to cost firms more than £60 million this year. In April, the Scottish Government increased the business rates supplement for large businesses from 1.3p to 2.6p in the pound in a move described by ministers as a “modest increase” aimed at helping relieve the burden for smaller firms. Thirteen of Scotland’s leading business organisations have now written a joint letter to Derek Mackay, cabinet secretary for finance and the constitution, urging a reversal of the decision.
Services sector bounces back after July slide
The UK’s economy has shown its clearest indication yet that it has ridden out the initial post-Brexit vote business uncertainty with a robust bounceback from the linchpin key sector. However, experts gave warning that the wider economy still faced a notable slowdown in growth in the short-term, and that a further Bank of England rate cut from historical lows of 0.25 per cent remains a possibility. It came as the Markit/Cips services purchasing managers’ index showed a reading of 52.9 in August, up from 47.4 in July and above economists’ expectations of 50.0.
New car sales creep ahead as plate swap month nears
New car sales across the UK grew by 3.3 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, according to new industry figures. Some 81,640 cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders said, with Ford’s Fiesta retaining its position at the top of the sales chart.
Martin Flanagan: Services sector rides to the rescue
“For Britain, manufacturing is important; construction, too, but to a somewhat lesser extent; and a better employment picture than much of Europe also helps sentiment,” says Martin Flanagan. “But to really gauge how we are doing economically, for more than a generation now it has been a question of looking at the linchpin services sector.”
RECENT INVESTMENTS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS
Company: Cognitive Geology, Edinburgh
Industry: oil & gas
Amount of investment: £340,000
Investors: Scottish Enterprise and private investors
Company: Ecometrica, Edinburgh
Industry: environmental technology
Amount of investment: £622,000
Investors: Clydesdale Bank
Company: My1Login, Glasgow
Industry: security software
Amount of investment: £1,300,000
Investors: Equity Gap, SIB, Par Equity,
Company: Flexiworkforce, Glasgow
Industry: business services
Amount of investment: £113,000
Investors: Kelvin Capital
Company: pureLiFI, Edinburgh
Industry: opto-electronics
Amount of investment: £5,054,000
Investors: Temasek, existing investors
Company: Nodthera, Edinburgh
Industry: drug discovery
Amount of investment: £2,000,000
Investors: Epidarex Capital
Company: TVSquared, Edinburgh
Industry: data analytics
Amount of investment: £2,012,000
Investors: West Coast Capital
GRANT AWARDS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS
Company: Ingenico (UK), Glasgow
Type of grant: research and development
Grant awarded: £498,000
Company: ESS Technology, Glasgow
Type of grant: SE Smart Development (Scottish Enterprise)
Grant awarded: £600,000
Company: Farrpoint Assure, Edinburgh
Type of grant: SE Smart Feasability
Grant awarded: £100, 000
Getting to Equity – YCF Annual Conference 2016
Each year YCF’s annual conference takes a broad theme that gives a variety of speakers the opportunity to set out their own knowledge or experience in different ways. There will be talks by industry professionals –investors, analysts, business advisers – interspersed with presentations by entrepreneurs from early stage high growth companies.
Equity investment is not the best sort of funding for every company. However, for those which will need early stage equity to help grow their business – maybe to prove a concept, build a prototype, or carry out trials – there can be a‘catch-22’ to securing the first round of investment; equity investors often look for a level of product development or market traction which require funding to demonstrate.
This year’s conference will examine this conundrum, with speakers from organisations which provide funding by way of competitions and grants, from equity investors who understand the problem and can describe what they expect from applicants for finance, and from some young company entrepreneurs who have made their way through this difficulty in one way or another.
Industry speakers
Chair: Evelyn McDonald, CEO, Scottish EDGE
John Mathers, CEO, Design Council; Camille Moran, EU funding, Horizon 2020 SME Instrument; Isobel Brown, Head of Commercial Development Scotland, StartUp Loan Company; Mette Kirstine Agger, Managing Partner, Lundbeckfond Ventures
Entrepreneur presenters
David Bunton, Biopta; Trace Ward, Ergon Equine; Ed Molyneux, FreeAgent; Brian Butchart, Sirakoss
The conference will include four sessions, starting with registration at 9am and closing at approximately 4:30pm, with plenty of networking time at the breaks. If you are not a YCF subscriber but are thinking for coming to the conference, please contact sales@ycf.co.uk for further details.