Scottish business wire: Exova | Hotels | James Donaldson | Tech

Exova downbeat on prospects for oil and gas market

Edinburgh-based materials testing group Exova reported “very strong” first-half growth but said conditions in the oil and gas sector were likely to weaken further this year. The company, which employs more than 4,300 people across 138 laboratories and offices around the world, posted a 9.8 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £20.1 million for the six months to the end of June, on revenues 13 per cent higher at £160.9m. Chief executive Ian El-Mokadem said overall growth was very strong “with the exception of our oil and gas and industrials cluster, which we now expect to weaken further in the second half”.

Hotel market sees drop in occupancy after EU vote

Hotel occupancy levels in Edinburgh and Glasgow dipped in the weeks following the Brexit vote, according to tourism consultancy LJ Research. Edinburgh’s occupancy fell by 1.9 per cent to 89.8 per cent in July, but average room rates rose 3.8 per cent to £131.04. In Glasgow, occupancy fell by 2.4 per cent but room rates increased by more than 10 per cent to £80.49. Despite occupancy growth of 4.4 per cent in Aberdeen, there was a 18.1 per cent fall in room rates to £65.07.

Timber group James Donaldson flags post-Brexit slowdown

Fife-based timber group James Donaldson & Sons flagged early signs of a slowdown in the housing market since the Brexit vote. The update came as the firm said pre-tax profits rose by almost a third in its last finanacial year to £5.9m as it benefited from strong demand for new homes and a buoyant repair, maintenance and improvement market. Managing director Scott Cairns said the company would “watch conditions carefully in the coming months as the post-Brexit market adjusts to a new reality”.

Nick Freer: Scotland’s tech sector is in good hands

“Dr Colin Adams, retiring director of commercialisation at the School of Informatics, has overseen numerous initiatives in the study of natural and engineered computational systems that have seen Edinburgh take one of the top spots in the global university order,” says Nick Freer. “While Adams’ boots are going to be tough to fill, rising stars in the School of Informatics like David Richardson, Keith Edwards and Steve Ewing suggest succession policy will play out to the university’s advantage.”

RECENT INVESTMENTS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Cognitive Geology, Edinburgh

Industry: oil & gas

Amount of investment: £340,000

Investors: Scottish Enterprise and private investors

Company: Ecometrica, Edinburgh

Industry: environmental technology

Amount of investment: £622,000

Investors: Clydesdale Bank

Company: My1Login, Glasgow

Industry: security software

Amount of investment: £1,300,000

Investors: Equity Gap, SIB, Par Equity,

Company: Flexiworkforce, Glasgow

Industry: business services

Amount of investment: £113,000

Investors: Kelvin Capital

Company: pureLiFI, Edinburgh

Industry: opto-electronics

Amount of investment: £5,054,000

Investors: Temasek, existing investors

Company: Nodthera, Edinburgh

Industry: drug discovery

Amount of investment: £2,000,000

Investors: Epidarex Capital

Company: TVSquared, Edinburgh

Industry: data analytics

Amount of investment: £2,012,000

Investors: West Coast Capital

GRANT AWARDS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Ingenico (UK), Glasgow

Type of grant: research and development

Grant awarded: £498,000

Company: ESS Technology, Glasgow

Type of grant: SE Smart Development (Scottish Enterprise)

Grant awarded: £600,000

Company: Farrpoint Assure, Edinburgh

Type of grant: SE Smart Feasability

Grant awarded: £100, 000

Getting to Equity – YCF Annual Conference 2016

Each year YCF’s annual conference takes a broad theme that gives a variety of speakers the opportunity to set out their own knowledge or experience in different ways. There will be talks by industry professionals –investors, analysts, business advisers – interspersed with presentations by entrepreneurs from early stage high growth companies.

Equity investment is not the best sort of funding for every company. However, for those which will need early stage equity to help grow their business – maybe to prove a concept, build a prototype, or carry out trials – there can be a‘catch-22’ to securing the first round of investment; equity investors often look for a level of product development or market traction which require funding to demonstrate.

This year’s conference will examine this conundrum, with speakers from organisations which provide funding by way of competitions and grants, from equity investors who understand the problem and can describe what they expect from applicants for finance, and from some young company entrepreneurs who have made their way through this difficulty in one way or another.

Industry speakers

Chair: Evelyn McDonald, CEO, Scottish EDGE

John Mathers, CEO, Design Council; Camille Moran, EU funding, Horizon 2020 SME Instrument; Isobel Brown, Head of Commercial Development Scotland, StartUp Loan Company; Mette Kirstine Agger, Managing Partner, Lundbeckfond Ventures

Entrepreneur presenters

David Bunton, Biopta; Trace Ward, Ergon Equine; Ed Molyneux, FreeAgent; Brian Butchart, Sirakoss

The conference will include four sessions, starting with registration at 9am and closing at approximately 4:30pm, with plenty of networking time at the breaks. If you are not a YCF subscriber but are thinking for coming to the conference, please contact sales@ycf.co.uk for further details.