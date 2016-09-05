Scottish business wire: Alexander Dennis | Carr’s | Nandi | SFT

The main breaking business stories of the day plus recent investments and grants achieved by Scottish firms.

Bus firm Alexander Dennis rolls out £7.3m jobs boost

More than 100 jobs are to be created at bus maker Alexander Dennis with the support of Scotland’s biggest-ever research and development grant. The Falkirk-based firm is to receive £7.3 million from Scottish Enterprise towards its £31m low-carbon vehicles programme. It said the funds would create 101 jobs and secure 126 existing roles. The company is building hybrid and electric buses, and plans to double turnover by 2020 through new development.

Fife flour mill sold by food group Carr’s in £36m deal

Agriculture and engineering group Carr’s struck a £36 million deal to sell its food division, including its flour mill in Kirkcaldy. The firm will receive a net sum of £24.9m after adjustments for working capital and net debt in the business following the sale, to ingredients company Whitworths. Carr’s will return £16m to shareholders in the form of a special dividend amounting to 17.54p a share.

Heriot-Watt spin-out Nandi in £1m healthy food project

A spin-out company from Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University is to take part in a £1m research project tasked with reducing the fat content of food. Nandi Proteins, which launched in 2001 and has developed technology to use proteins in the reduction of fat, sugar and additives in foods, will work with Heriot-Watt, Devro and Kerry to develop new processes and products aimed at increasing the “availability of healthier food choices for consumers”.

Building boost as ‘hub’ programme breaks £1bn mark

Hundreds of smaller-sized building firms are said to be benefitting from increased activity as the value of construction work linked to a Scotland-wide programme to develop new community facilities pushes through £1 billion. Figures published today by the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) show the value of schools, health centres and town-centre facilities being built for public sector organisations has reached just over £1.1bn.

Bill Jamieson: Standard Life’s Tom Moore sticking to his guns

“What causes a highly rated equity income fund to slip from top to bottom in the performance tables?” asks Bill Jamieson. “And should the manager dump his investment approach or stick with it?”

RECENT INVESTMENTS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Cognitive Geology, Edinburgh

Industry: oil & gas

Amount of investment: £340,000

Investors: Scottish Enterprise and private investors

Company: Ecometrica, Edinburgh

Industry: environmental technology

Amount of investment: £622,000

Investors: Clydesdale Bank

Company: My1Login, Glasgow

Industry: security software

Amount of investment: £1,300,000

Investors: Equity Gap, SIB, Par Equity,

Company: Flexiworkforce, Glasgow

Industry: business services

Amount of investment: £113,000

Investors: Kelvin Capital

Company: pureLiFI, Edinburgh

Industry: opto-electronics

Amount of investment: £5,054,000

Investors: Temasek, existing investors

Company: Nodthera, Edinburgh

Industry: drug discovery

Amount of investment: £2,000,000

Investors: Epidarex Capital

Company: TVSquared, Edinburgh

Industry: data analytics

Amount of investment: £2,012,000

Investors: West Coast Capital

GRANT AWARDS OVER PAST THREE MONTHS

Company: Ingenico (UK), Glasgow

Type of grant: research and development

Grant awarded: £498,000

Company: ESS Technology, Glasgow

Type of grant: SE Smart Development (Scottish Enterprise)

Grant awarded: £600,000

Company: Farrpoint Assure, Edinburgh

Type of grant: SE Smart Feasability

Grant awarded: £100, 000

Getting to Equity – YCF Annual Conference 2016

Each year YCF’s annual conference takes a broad theme that gives a variety of speakers the opportunity to set out their own knowledge or experience in different ways. There will be talks by industry professionals –investors, analysts, business advisers – interspersed with presentations by entrepreneurs from early stage high growth companies.

Equity investment is not the best sort of funding for every company. However, for those which will need early stage equity to help grow their business – maybe to prove a concept, build a prototype, or carry out trials – there can be a‘catch-22’ to securing the first round of investment; equity investors often look for a level of product development or market traction which require funding to demonstrate.

This year’s conference will examine this conundrum, with speakers from organisations which provide funding by way of competitions and grants, from equity investors who understand the problem and can describe what they expect from applicants for finance, and from some young company entrepreneurs who have made their way through this difficulty in one way or another.

Industry speakers

Chair: Evelyn McDonald, CEO, Scottish EDGE

John Mathers, CEO, Design Council; Camille Moran, EU funding, Horizon 2020 SME Instrument; Isobel Brown, Head of Commercial Development Scotland, StartUp Loan Company; Mette Kirstine Agger, Managing Partner, Lundbeckfond Ventures

Entrepreneur presenters

David Bunton, Biopta; Trace Ward, Ergon Equine; Ed Molyneux, FreeAgent; Brian Butchart, Sirakoss

The conference will include four sessions, starting with registration at 9am and closing at approximately 4:30pm, with plenty of networking time at the breaks. If you are not a YCF subscriber but are thinking for coming to the conference, please contact sales@ycf.co.uk for further details.