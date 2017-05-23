Scots women top UK list for creative entrepreneurs

Scotland boasts the highest rate of female-owned creative businesses in the UK, a report today reveals.

Of the 7,300 small firms identified in the sector, which include jewellery designers and photographers, 41 per cent are led by women compared to the UK average of 27 per cent.

The report by retailer Notonthehighstreet.com also found that the sector in Scotland employs some 10,500 people, contributing about £200 million to economy.

It said growth of the sector highlighted the changing world of work, with more people turning away from traditional “nine to five” roles in favour of more flexibility.

Simon Belsham, chief executive of Notonthehighstreet.com, said: “Thousands of small creative businesses have emerged all over the UK, creating jobs, driving wealth creation and contributing significantly to the economy.”

He said technology was enabling people to have greater autonomy over their work.

