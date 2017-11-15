Scotframe to become part of global giant Saint-Gobain

An Aberdeenshire company that makes timber frames for houses has been acquired by multi-national construction giant Saint-Gobain.

Scotframe Timber Engineering, which is headquartered in Inverurie, has more than 160 employees and reported sales last year of about £30 million. The deal value was not disclosed.

Headquartered on the outskirts of Paris, Saint-Gobain operates in 68 countries, and has more than 180,000 employees, including about 18,000 in the UK and Ireland. The company recorded more than €39 billion (£35bn) in sales last year.

The group, established in the 17th century, was the first enterprise to produce glass on an industrial scale and has since spread across the globe. It already has a strong presence in Scotland, and helped with the construction of the recently completed Queensferry Crossing.

Scotframe is best known for providing modular housing and is a market leader in closed panel systems. It also provides full timber frame housing kits for small and medium-sized builders, developers, and self-builders throughout the UK. Managing director Bob Edwards said: “This is an exciting time for Scotframe and for all our dedicated colleagues. Having established the business 28 years ago, the sale of Scotframe is a tremendous milestone in our evolution.

“I am delighted that we will be beginning this new chapter as part of the Saint-Gobain group, a tremendous company with a fantastic reputation and great strength.”

He added: “I will continue to run Scotframe and for our customers nothing will change – we continue to operate business as usual.

“For our colleagues who make our business such a success this is a terrific opportunity to be part of a global group with 18,000 colleagues in the UK alone and a culture of valuing personal development and growth – so many new opportunities for our business.”

Mike Newnham, chief executive of Saint-Gobain Building and Distribution in the UK and Ireland, said: “I am delighted that the founder and MD of Scotframe, Bob Edwards, will continue as managing director following this acquisition.”

Last month, Saint-Gobain forecast growth of about 4 per cent in 2017 for the construction products distribution market. “2017 is a year of growth throughout the year, and we think that this should continue into 2018, maybe at a slightly more moderate pace,” said divisional head Patrice Richard.