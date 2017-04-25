Schools deal is class act for construction group Kier

Two schools in Motherwell are to receive a facelift following the award of a £5 million contract to Kier Construction Scotland.

The firm will start work this summer on Taylor High School, a comprehensive secondary in New Stevenston, and Braidhurst High School, a 600-pupil secondary in the Forgewood suburb of the town.

Brian McQuade, managing director of Kier Construction’s operations in Scotland and north-east England, said: “We are pleased to be carrying out additional work with hub South West Scotland on behalf of North Lanarkshire Council, having completed The Muirfield Centre in Cumbernauld last year.”

He added: “We are committed to working with the local supply chain to support economic growth in the area. This programme of work will provide around 50 employment and training opportunities for SMEs based within North Lanarkshire.”

