Sales fizz higher at Irn-Bru maker despite mixed weather

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr today said it was upbeat about its prospects for the remainder of the year despite the soft drinks market taking at hit from the recent mixed weather.

The Cumbernauld-based group, which also produces Rubicon juices and Strathmore water, reported an 8.8 per cent rise in total revenues to £136.6 million for the six months to 29 July as it hailed a “strong” performance for its recent sugar-free launch, Irn-Bru XTRA.

Pre-tax profits before one-off items grew 2.9 per cent to £17.5m and the interim dividend, to be paid on 20 October, was lifted 5 per cent to 3.71p a share.

Barr chief executive Roger White said the positive sales momentum seen at the end of last year had continued, pointing to a “particularly pleasing” performance south of the Border.

In the firm’s core Scottish market, the expanded no-added sugar range of Irn-Bru also helped to drive sales.

White added: “While we maintain tight cost control across the business, we have increased investment in the support of our brands and innovation launches and expect to continue this across the full year.

“Although the soft drinks market has been impacted negatively in the short term by the mixed weather since late July, assuming market conditions across the balance of the year are reasonable, the company remains on course to meet the board’s expectations for the full year.”

During the first half of the year, the UK soft drinks market grew by 4.2 per cent in value and 2.6 per cent in volume terms, with water driving volume growth in the still drinks category and fizzy drinks being led by low and no sugar varieties.

White also said that the group’s plans to reduce the sugar content of its drinks “remain on track” as it prepares for a “busy second half”. Barr has set itself the target of cutting sugar to less than 5p per 100 millilitres across 90 per cent of its portfolio by January.

“A number of reformulated products have already successfully entered the market and, as we complete the programme across the next six months, we will ensure we have the appropriate plans and resources in place to deliver a smooth transition across our total supply chain and customer base,” White said.

