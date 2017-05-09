Sales drive ahead at Glasgow packaging firm Macfarlane

Macfarlane, the packaging and distribution specialist, has reported a rise in sales following a string of recent acquisitions and rising demand from online retailers.

The group, which last year took over three businesses, including the packaging arm of fellow Glasgow-based company Edward McNeil in a £1.7 million deal, said overall sales since the start of 2017 were up 11 per cent on the same period last year.

Chairman Graeme Bissett said that profits were also ahead of a year earlier as the firm looks forward to a boost in trade from the e-commerce sector in the second half.

Macfarlane’s packaging distribution business, which accounts for 86 per cent of its total takings, has seen acquisitions boost its revenues by 10 per cent, with a further 3 per cent uplift from organic sales.

Chief executive Peter Atkinson told The Scotsman in February that the company – which grew its pre-tax profits by 15 per cent to £7.8m in 2016 – was “very hopeful” of making further acquisition announcements in the second half of the year.

“All the acquisitions we’ve done to date have been high quality,” Atkinson said at the time of the firm’s annual results.

“We’re not in the business of finding something that’s broken and trying to fix it, and we’re working on a good pipeline of opportunities.

Macfarlane also said today that sales at its manufacturing operations had edged up 1 per cent on a year ago, with profitability also on the increase as it focuses on higher-margin products and services such as resealable labels.

Bissett added: “We will maintain our programme of growing organically in target markets, augmented by acquiring good-quality businesses and we are confident that Macfarlane Group will continue to make further good progress in the remainder of the year.”

