Rutherglen business park in line for £4.2m expansion

A new business park in Rutherglen is set for expansion in a move that could create a further 80 jobs at the site.

The commercial property arm of Harris Finance is investing £4.2 million on the construction of 53,000 square feet of speculative industrial units at Rutherglen Links Business Park, having recently completed a £2.5m project to create two units spanning a total of 30,000sq ft.

Rutherglen Links Business Park is a 12-acre development by urban regeneration venture Clyde Gateway.

Ross Harris, of Harris Finance, said its latest deal was a “vote of confidence in the work to transform the Clyde Gateway into the best place to do business in the city”.

He added: “We hope to be able to announce our first major letting shortly.”

Ian Manson, chief executive of Clyde Gateway said the site was “fast becoming a preferred location for high-growth companies in manufacturing, industrial and engineering sectors”.

