Royal Mail hit by slump in Christmas letter volumes

Royal Mail has revealed a sharp drop in letter mailing in the busy festive season as business worries over Brexit hit marketing post.

The group said the number of addressed letters tumbled 6 per cent in in the nine months to 25 December, while letter revenues fell 5 per cent. This comes after a 4 per cent fall in letter volumes in the previous six months.

Royal Mail said: “We are seeing the impact of overall business uncertainty in the UK on letter volumes, in particular advertising and business letters.”

The group signalled an impact from Brexit fears on its letters arm in half-year results in November, when revenues from advertising mail slumped 8 per cent. It said the trend for marketing mail revenues had remained “broadly similar” in the third quarter.

READ MORE: Royal Mail earnings down as Brexit vote hits marketing mail

This offset a stronger performance from its parcels business, which notched up a 3 per cent rise in revenues over the nine months to Christmas Day, with the number of parcels delivered up 2 per cent.

Overall revenues across its UK parcels and letters division fell 2 per cent.

But its European parcels business, General Logistics Systems (GLS), saw a strong festive quarter with revenues jumping 9 per cent over the nine months, helping overall group-wide revenues hold firm on a year earlier.

Royal Mail chief executive Moya Greene said: “Our postmen and women delivered a great service at Christmas, even better than last year, with 138 million parcels handled in December alone.

“Our comprehensive planning, which started much earlier this year, enabled us to deliver this service for our customers right across the UK.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook