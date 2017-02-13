Rolls to unveil record loss amid corruption scandal

Aero-engines giant Rolls-Royce is set to unveil a record £4 billion loss this week, the twin propellers being the slump in the value of sterling and the company’s £671 million corruption fine last month.

Analysts say the post-Brexit plunge in the pound will force it to write down earnings by £3bn-£3.5bn when it posts its annual results tomorrow.

READ MORE: Rolls-Royce agrees £671m settlement for corruption claims

A big provision for the corruption case brought against it by the Serious Fraud Office and authorities in America and Brazil is also expected to be taken.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The investigation unearthed “systemic” bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce from 1989 to 2013. The headline loss, alongside underlying profits expected to have halved to £687m in 2016 from £1.4bn in 2015, will be the biggest in the Footsie-quoted giant’s 133-year history. Revenues of £13.5bn are forecast.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East took the helm 18 months ago following a flurry of profits warnings.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook