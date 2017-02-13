Rolls pushed to £4.6bn loss by scandal and weak pound

Engine maker Rolls-Royce has posted the biggest loss in its history, slumping £4.6 billion into the red after being hit by the pound’s plunge and a corruption scandal.

The group said the mammoth pre-tax loss for 2016 came after it was forced to make a £4.4bn writedown from the collapse of the pound since the Brexit vote, as well as its £671 million penalty to settle bribery allegations.

On an underlying basis, Rolls reported pre-tax profits of £813m – nearly half the £1.4bn recorded in 2015.

But the group, led by chief executive Warren East, said it was on track with efforts to slash costs and is expecting a “modest” performance improvement in 2017.

