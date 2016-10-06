Robertson rings up 50 years of trade with a bang

Stirling-based mini-conglomerate Robertson Group has completed its 50th year of trading with record turnover and a surge in profits.

The privately-owned group – whose interests span infrastructure, support services and construction – said its forward order book is also at its strongest ever with continued growth in all of its companies. Housing and construction were highlighted as particularly strong areas for activity.

During the 12 months to March, Robertson recorded gross turnover of £453 million, a 54 per cent increase on the preceding year. Pre-tax profits jumped by 81 per cent to £21.4m as margins improved to 4.9 per cent against 4.1 per cent previously.

Executive chairman Bill Robertson, who founded the company in 1966, said the group now employs nearly 2,000 people across the UK, a number that is expected to rise further in the current year on the back of major projects such as the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC). Expansion is also continuing into England, where group turnover reached a record £100m.

“We are delighted with the continued progress across all of our 19 operating companies,” Robertson said. “The group has now started delivering on its new five-year strategic plan with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and productivity.”

Robertson Capital Projects, the group’s investment business, worked closely with its sister firms in construction and facilities management to secure preferred bidder status for the new hospital in Kirkwall for NHS Orkney.

Its affordable housing arm, Partnership Homes, has secured contracts to deliver more than 2,500 units across Scotland within the next five years.

On the private housing side, Robertson sold 169 houses during the year, a 65 per cent increase on the previous 12 months. Average selling prices rose by 23 per cent.

It is now active on eight “live” sites across Scotland, and is set to move into the north of England, where four development sites have been identified.

Facilities management, which employs 700 people, has a UK long-term order book of £1.13 billion. Including its workload from the group’s construction and housebuilding arms, the total secured order book stands at roughly £2bn.

Robertson said the continued success of the group will hinge on generating “sustainable and appropriate” margins across all its lines of work.

