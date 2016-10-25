Robertson completes £20m project for Glasgow Caledonian

Construction group Robertson has completed a £20 million contract as part of a major redevelopment project at Glasgow Caledonian University.

The Elgin-based business has created a new main entrance to the university campus in the city centre and renovated the Hamish Wood building and the George Moore site. Work on the project began in May 2014.

David Cairns, managing director of Robertson Central, said: “This has been a massive undertaking; a hugely complex job but one we were thrilled to play a key part in.

“The entire team has worked tirelessly over the past two years to deliver on this redevelopment. Throughout most of the work, the university was filled with nearly 20,000 students which meant we had to be extra resourceful in getting the job done while ensuring minimum disruption for students and staff.”

