Rettie lands Taylor Wimpey rental brief in Edinburgh

Property group Rettie & Co has been appointed by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to market a rental development at Edinburgh’s Western Harbour.

The 2.6-acre waterfront project, dubbed Skyliner, lies close to the Ocean Terminal shopping centre and Scottish Government building and has the potential for more than 300 private rented units.

Rettie & Co director Will Scarlett said: “With the rise of the private rented sector in Edinburgh resulting from the very strong supply and demand fundamentals, the Skyliner development site provides a prime opportunity to invest so we fully expect a considerable level of investor interest.”

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, added: “We are very pleased to secure Rettie & Co to achieve the successful marketing of such a prime development site.

“Their expertise is this sector is well recognised and we are confident of a positive outcome for the site that will see bring forward future development.”

The structured finance team at Rettie & Co recently announced the final handover of homes at its Harbour Point development in Leith on behalf of Forth Ports, with the 96 mid-rent properties having received more than 3,400 applications.

