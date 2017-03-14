Whyte & Mackay toasts British & Irish Lions tie-up

Whisky giant Whyte & Mackay has unveiled its biggest-ever global sport partnership with the British & Irish Lions, saying it will support the players on their much-anticipated tour of New Zealand this year.

The Scotch brand said the tie-up is its first of the kind and will involve activity in the UK and New Zealand.

It also said the team being selected from Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales mirrors its blending process, combining single malts from Highland and Speyside with grain whisky. Additionally, both prominently feature lions in their logos.

British & Irish Lions chief operating officer Charlie ­McEwen said: “We are delighted to welcome Whyte & Mackay into the Lions commercial family.

“Like [us], Whyte & Mackay has rich and proud history. We look forward to working with them in the coming months and we hope our fans will enjoy a ‘wee dram’ during the tour!”

