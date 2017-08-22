Wholesale veteran Ian McDonald steps down from JW Filshill

One of the best-known figures in the Scottish retail and wholesale industry is stepping down after a career spanning more than 40 years.

Ian McDonald is retiring as sales director of Glasgow-based wholesaler JW Filshill, where his achievements have included contributing to significant growth of the group’s KeyStore convenience shop brand.

Craig Brown, until recently co-owner of Scottish retail, food and drink consultancy Ross & Brown, will take over McDonald’s position as part of a newly-created role of retail sales director.

McDonald, who has also built strong relationships with customers such as Scotmid and Margiotta’s, will remain with the business working on a number of projects before finally stepping down in January next year.

Simon Hannah, managing director of JW Filshill, said McDonald had made an “invaluable contribution” to the company over the last 41 years.

“He will leave behind a legacy of innovation, professionalism and passion having worked with his team to drive up standards in the convenience store sector and help countless independent family businesses become more successful,” said Hannah.

Brown’s work at Ross & Brown has included securing a deal to supply Asda with craft beer from members of the Craft Beer Clan of Scotland, a division of JW Filshill.

