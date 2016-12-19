Whisky firm raises glass to Edinburgh retail tie-up

Boutique whisky producer The Lost Distillery Company has struck its first retail partnership in Edinburgh.

The firm, which launched its own online store for UK customers earlier in the year, has previously focused on exports, with a presence in more than 40 markets. Its collection has three tiers of blended malt Scotch whiskies – classic, archivist and vintage, which includes modern day interpretations of spirits from lost distilleries such as Auchnagie, Stratheden and Towiemore.

The partnership with The Whiski Rooms in the capital will see the classic range and a limited edition Jericho Christmas Pudding whisky available to buy from The Whiski Rooms online and in store. The firm celebrated last week with a drop-in tasting session at the shop on the Mound.

Scott Watson, co-founder of The Lost Distillery Company, which is owned by Crucial Drinks, said: “We are delighted to bring our revived expressions of lost whisky legends to the capital city.”

