Vet chain boost for East Lothian retail park site

Veterinary care group Vets4Pets has continued with its growth spurt after agreeing a deal for a new site in East Lothian.

The firm is to open a practice in Musselburgh after signing a let for almost 3,000 square feet at Olive Bank Retail Park in the town.

The deal was struck with the site owner and developer, Kilmac, on a long-term lease and at an undisclosed rent. IME Property and Burns & Shaw represented Perth-based landlord Kilmac, while Rapleys represented Vets4Pets.

It is the latest boost to the retail park, which saw discount chain Home Bargains open a 12,500 sq ft store there last year. There is said to have been “strong interest” shown in Kilmac’s sole remaining shell unit at the park.

IME Property managing director Iain Mercer said: “We’ve witnessed continued growth at Olive Bank since we were brought on board to help market the development nearly two years ago.

“It’s not surprising given the ongoing popularity of out-of-town shopping and the fact Olive Bank provides retailers with affordable space on the east side of Edinburgh.”

Blair Morrison, acquisitions director at Kilmac Properties, added: “Vets4Pets is the latest big name to join a strong line-up of occupiers at Olive Bank Retail Park which already includes Home Bargains, Aldi and Iceland.

“What we offer is an exciting opportunity for secondary retailers and the kind of businesses we are continuing to attract demonstrates confidence in the location and the facilities we offer.”

