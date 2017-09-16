Vending firm wins £100K funding for own-brand healthy nibbles

A vending machine company that offers healthy snacks has secured six-figure investment as it looks to launch its own branded product.

Healthy Nibbles received the £100,000 funding, which will also be used to create new employment opportunities, from seven private investors.

The firm, which has accessed support from Business Gateway Midlothian, is looking to introduce its own “raw chocolate trail mix” snacks to its vending machines and corporate boxes, as well as take on a modern apprentice and business development expert.

Founder Sara Roberts, who launched the Loanhead-based business in 2014 after becoming frustrated with the lack of healthy snack options for people on the go, hopes to break into the hospitality sector by providing healthy snacks for mini bars.

The firm, which started out with just three vending machines, will have about 90 placed in business premises by the end of the year.