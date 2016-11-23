Tunnock to build fourth teacake plant as sales grow

The maker of Tunnock’s teacakes is to build a fourth manufacturing plant amid growing demand for its sweet treats.

The expansion plans came as Uddingston-based Thomas Tunnock posted sales of £53 million for the year to the end of February, an increase of 3.5 per cent on the figure of £51.3m recorded for the previous year.

“Following continued investment, a fourth teacake manufacturing plant has just been commissioned and with planning permission recently received for a factory extension, the company continues to invest in the local community and beyond,” said the firm, led by managing director Boyd Tunnock.

READ MORE: Tunnock’s boss says controversy is ‘storm in a tea cake’

Accounts just filed at Companies House show the biscuit maker’s pre-tax profits were broadly flat at just under £7.2m. A dividend of £1m was paid for the second year running.

Writing in the annual report, directors said the company – which employs more than 500 people – continues to invest in new plant, with capital expenditure of almost £6.3m during the year, more than double the previous year’s investment of £3m.

“This is essential to maintain our position at the forefront of the market,” said family-owned Tunnock, which traces its roots back to 1890.

Earlier this year, Tunnock dismissed a furore surrounding a marketing campaign as a “storm in a teacake”. It said that a London Underground advert promoting the famous treat as “the Great British Tea Cake” was simply a nod to hit BBC show the Great British Bake Off.

But the move angered some Scots, who said it was a rejection of the firm’s Scottish roots.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook